Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 916,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

