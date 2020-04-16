Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average is $254.02. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

