Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3,797.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279,952.97. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $239,440.00 and a 1 year high of $347,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286,982.78 and its 200 day moving average is $319,901.80. The firm has a market cap of $470.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $65.37 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

