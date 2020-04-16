Bernard Looney Acquires 93 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

LON BP traded down GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.95 ($3.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,712,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.