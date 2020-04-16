Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 1,777,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

