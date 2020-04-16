BiblePay (BBP) Achieves Market Cap of $401,622.32

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $401,622.32 and approximately $5,842.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,184,650,137 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

