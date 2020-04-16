Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Issues Earnings Results

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON BIOM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.14). 1,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. Biome Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.76).

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

