BitcoiNote Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $15,378.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,438,840 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

