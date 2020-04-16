bitUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,776.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 165.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $1,776.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00032036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 176.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,131,690 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

