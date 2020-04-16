Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 7,565,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE BXMT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

