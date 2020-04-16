BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $62,127.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.