Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Tops $132,279.41

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $132,279.41 and approximately $4,741.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 733.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

