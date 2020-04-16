Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,535.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.62.

Booking stock traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,407.40. The stock had a trading volume of 486,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,429.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,835.73. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 59.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

