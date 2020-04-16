Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 594,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

