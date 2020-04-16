Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,799 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.65. 773,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,396,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

