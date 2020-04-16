Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,732,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

