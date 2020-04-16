Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,109,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 23,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

