Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,249.38. 1,663,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.