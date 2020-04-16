Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 1,408,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,584. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

