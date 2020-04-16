Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $417,608,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 12,573,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,013,510. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

