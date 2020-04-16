Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $172.08. 108,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,993. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

