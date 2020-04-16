Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

