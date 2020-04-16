Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 54,480 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

