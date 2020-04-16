Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

NYSE USB traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 7,809,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,283. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

