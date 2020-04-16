Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

CABO traded up $34.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,735.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,866. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,009.34 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,520.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,514.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,289. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

