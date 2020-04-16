Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 835,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $70,784,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,639,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

