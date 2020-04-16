Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.82. 812,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,396. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.