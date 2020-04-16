CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$452.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million.

