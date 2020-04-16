Canal Insurance CO Invests $1.15 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 51,363,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,265,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

