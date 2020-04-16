Canal Insurance CO Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 13,198,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347,880. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

