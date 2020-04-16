Canal Insurance CO Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

NEAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,731 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.