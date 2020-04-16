Canal Insurance CO Sells 50,000 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Canal Insurance CO cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 0.11% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

