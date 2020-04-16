Canal Insurance CO Sells 80,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,553,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

