Capital Financial Planning LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after buying an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,057. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

