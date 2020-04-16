Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,142,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,916,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

