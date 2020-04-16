Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 484,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after buying an additional 357,344 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,914,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 940,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,887. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.