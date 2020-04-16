Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

