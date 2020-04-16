Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,810,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,143,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,240,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,879,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $130.13. 12,579,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878,436. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.