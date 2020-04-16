Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 12,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of IEFA remained flat at $$50.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,716,978 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

