Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 1,354,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

