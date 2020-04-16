Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 4,903,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

