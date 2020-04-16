CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,942,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 191,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

