CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 586,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

