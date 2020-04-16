CFO4Life Group LLC Has $12.31 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,799 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

