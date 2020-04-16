CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $539,770,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of WM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 149,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,749. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

