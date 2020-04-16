ChainX Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00012211 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $450,801.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 730.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.02743563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00219314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 4,645,800 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

