Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,077. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.