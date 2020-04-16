Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 203,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $448.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,977. Chemed has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

