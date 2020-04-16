Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

