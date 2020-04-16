Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 12,116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,823,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,778. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

